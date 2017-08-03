Francis calls synod to decide whether he is Pope

Is the Holy Spirit trying to hint something here?
Apparently the Catholic Church is divided into three factions:
1. Those who think that Pope Francis is the validly elected Pope, and, although he is "a bit strange", it's perfectly OK, since, after blessing us with a saintly pope and an intelligent pope, the Holy Spirit decided it was time for a change.
2. Those who think that Pope Francis was unlawfully elected as a result of the machinations of the St Gallen Mafia (its "Mr Big", Cardinal Danneels, is said to have put a horse's head in Pope Benedict's bed). Thus we are either sede vacante, or else Pope Benedict is still the Pope.
WARNING: this sort of talk can get you excommunicated, which means that it is far more serious than being an abortionist, a euthanasist, or an active homosexual. It certainly won't get you an invitation to a cushy population-control conference at the Vatican.
Mr Big models the latest in rainbow chasubles.
3. Those who don't really care who the Pope is, or what he teaches, as they are the sort of Catholics who never attend church anyway; they think that Catholic teaching needs to be "updated" to bring it into line with modern secular thinking.
Thus, we expect two years of impassioned debate on the papacy, but, since Cardinal Baldisseri has already written an account of it, we know what will be decided. All that remains is for Pope Francis to write an apostolic exhortation, "PAPA SUM OR NON SUM?", which will summarise the discussion in Jesuitical language so confused that nobody will be quite sure what the answer is.
An omen? A giant Spidero appears outside Ottawa's Notre-Dame cathedral.
Will you walk into my parlour?” said the Spider to the Fly,ReplyDelete
'Tis the prettiest little parlour that ever you did spy;
The way into my parlour is up a winding stair,
And I've a many curious things to show when you are there.”
“Oh no, no,” said the little Fly, “to ask me is in vain,
For who goes up your winding stair
-can ne'er come down again.”
When is this synod suppose to happenReplyDelete
And those of us who know that Bergoglio was a formal heretic in Argentina. Bergoglio is not pope because a heretic can not be a pope.ReplyDelete
https://enraizadosencristo.wordpress.com/2016/11/19/el-magisterio-de-la-iglesia-hace-nula-elevacion-de-bergoglio-porque-ya-se-habia-desviado-y-separado-de-la-fe-en-argentina-donde-ya-era-un-hereje-y-apostata/
https://enraizadosencristo.wordpress.com/2017/04/08/en-marzo-del-2013-el-profesor-argentino-antonio-caponnetto-atestiguo-y-admitio-publicamente-que-bergoglio-era-un-hereje-formal-en-argentina/
I'm one of those who think that he is the Pope but who wishes he wasn't. And yes, I think about death quite frequently!ReplyDelete
Is the said arachnid in any way related to the ancient Ungoliant?