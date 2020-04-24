Is the Extraordinary Pope under threat?

We have learned that a questionnaire has been sent out to the bishops by Cardinal Ladaria of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith , who is anxious to be informed as to the current application of the aforementioned document. There is some concern among Catholics that the Extraordinary Pope will be withdrawn, and we shall be left with the Ordinary Pope ("Emergency Pope" Benedict).
The Extraordinary Pope is sometimes badly attended.
Here are the questions being asked about the Extraordinary Pope:
1. Does the Extraordinary Pope satisfy a true pastoral need, or is he just promoted by a single priest?
2. In your opinion, are there positive and negative aspects of the use of the Extraordinary Pope?
3. Are the new doctrines established by the Extraordinary Pope generally respected? Please be polite.
4. Has your diocese adopted the customs and habits of the Extraordinary Pope? Was anyone arrested?
5. Which of the following EP documents have you read: Laudato Si', The Maltese Takeover, Amoris Laetitia, Scooby Dubia Dubia, Gaudete et Exsultate, Querida Amazonia, Pachamama for Beginners, Mother Earth Throws a Tantrum.
The Extraordinary Pope uses artifacts not seen in other forms of Catholic worship.
Obviously this issue is of great concern to all Catholics, and it is being seen as the first step in withdrawing the Extraordinary Pope entirely. We will keep you posted.
We support the complete and total withdrawal of the Extraordinary Pope! The poll taken (in our living room) makes it unanimous, he is to be recalled and shelved in entirety, with all related emissions and publications categorized and duly collected for subsequent bonfires which shall coincide with any Feast Day of the saints as celebrated in the Catholic Church BEFORE 1962. As the Officer of the Bonfires and Suggester of the Rite, I get to light the match.ReplyDelete
(One small detail, well, maybe not so small, the photograph above failed to capture the...er...protuberance...of the tiny male figure, bottom right, that demonstrated his serious devotion to the presented Pachamama, above, which many photographs of the Pagan Rite highlighted so nicely. He, as well as the now much loved Pachamama, is a fertility rite figure, and one that our Extraordinary Pope no doubt saw and approved in the Vatican Garden, once sacred ground before it was desecrated, while invisible demons cavorted about them.)
Recall him? Yes, do it yesterday.
Another brilliant assay into modern catholicism (lower case purposeful).ReplyDelete
Under the terms of the motu proprio Some Morose Pontifex (I refer to the original Latin text here), for the Extraordinary Pope to be to be permitted he must be requested by a 'coetus fidelium' (a group of the faithful) who are 'stabiliter existens' (existing in a stable matter). This condition has never been explicitly defined, but when the group in question is the St Gallen one... Marx, Kasper, Danneels, Murphy O’Connor? Stable isn't the first word that springs to mind. I think any canon lawyer worth his salt would have a field day with this.ReplyDelete
I meant to say: stable manner.ReplyDelete
Eccles locutus; causa finita est.ReplyDelete
I named him Pontifex Maximus Boofunius.ReplyDelete