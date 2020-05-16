The World Cup of Liturgical Abuses

So far we have the following contestants, but nominations of others are invited in the next week, either via the comments below or replying to @bruveccles on Twitter.
Ready?
Liturgical dancing Female altar-servers Communion in the hand Clowns Puppets Sign of peace
"Let's not!"
Holding hands in the Our Father Orans position for the Our Father Standing for the consecration Bad hymns (Schutte, Haugen etc.) Introducing ourselves to our neighbours
Idols Clapping Reading out Vatican II documents Changing words in the liturgy Guitars Balloons
Of course, you may actually like some/all of these, but that is not my problem.
The voting on Twitter will begin on Monday 25th May, once next week's exciting Laudato Si' celebrations (to be the subject of a future post?) have died down and everyone has sobered up again.
Incidentally, I think I have seen eight of the above. Can anyone beat that?
10ReplyDelete
Please include the following, Eccles:ReplyDelete
1 Priests using props during thier sermon. (In my case Fr. used a generous handful of stones/small rocks to drop on the marble floor around the lecturn to illustrate some point or other of his sermon. This, during his usually banal sermon caused a number of us, peacefully slumbering through his servings of Oprah/Chicken-Soup-For-The-Soul references to jump in startled and synchronised unison).
2. Folk masses with that wooden-thingy held in the hand that sounds like someone scraping the inside of a barrel
3. Priests that start a sermon with a lame joke to put us all at ease
4. During thier sermon, priests that reference any miracle that has occured in the gospel as "If that indeed, actually happened...."
5. Parishioners texting or reading thier phones at any time during mass,
6. Priests on the altar spending awkward amounts of time fine tuning thier mics after mass has started,
7. Priests using a prop and making a Grand Entrance/Exit i.e. arriving/leaving on a skateboard, tricycle, unicycle, penny-farthing, etc
8. Untrained Altar servers (in my case, the lost soul wandered across the altar, mistimed his actions; sat when everyone else stood and stood when everyone sat).....
9ReplyDelete
13ReplyDelete
The sign of peace would be fine if it ended before the Agnus Dei started.ReplyDelete
14ReplyDelete
Priest coming down to sit next to his boyfriend during the readings.ReplyDelete
Too many to list. I'll just watch what everyone else has to say...ReplyDelete
Some of these are more serious than others and I would prefer to save my ire for those abuses which are not mandated by authority like changing the words, laity adopting the orans position, baloons etc.ReplyDelete
11. But 4 or 5 of them happened in the early 80s. I look forward to a hard fought contest!ReplyDelete