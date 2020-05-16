This is me, Eccles

Saturday, 16 May 2020

The World Cup of Liturgical Abuses

Inspired by an offering from Patrick Coffin, I want to run a World Cup of Liturgical Abuses (either by the priest or the people). To make it interesting I only want people to vote for abuses that they have actually experienced (e.g. most of us have led sheltered lives, and missed out on clown masses), although it will be a lucky reader who has not come across any of the ones in my list.

So far we have the following contestants, but nominations of others are invited in the next week, either via the comments below or replying to @bruveccles on Twitter.

liturgical dancing

Ready? 

Liturgical dancing

Female altar-servers

Communion in the hand

Clowns

Puppets

Sign of peace
Dolan rejecting sign of peace

"Let's not!" 

Holding hands in the Our Father

Orans position for the Our Father

Standing for the consecration

Bad hymns (Schutte, Haugen etc.)

Introducing ourselves to our neighbours
Brentwood idols 

Idols

Clapping

Reading out Vatican II documents

Changing words in the liturgy

Guitars

Balloons

Of course, you may actually like some/all of these, but that is not my problem.

The voting on Twitter will begin on Monday 25th May, once next week's exciting Laudato Si' celebrations (to be the subject of a future post?) have died down and everyone has sobered up again.

Incidentally, I think I have seen eight of the above. Can anyone beat that?

10 comments:

  1. pattif16 May 2020 at 13:58

    10

  2. CanukFrank16 May 2020 at 14:39

    Please include the following, Eccles:
    1 Priests using props during thier sermon. (In my case Fr. used a generous handful of stones/small rocks to drop on the marble floor around the lecturn to illustrate some point or other of his sermon. This, during his usually banal sermon caused a number of us, peacefully slumbering through his servings of Oprah/Chicken-Soup-For-The-Soul references to jump in startled and synchronised unison).

    2. Folk masses with that wooden-thingy held in the hand that sounds like someone scraping the inside of a barrel

    3. Priests that start a sermon with a lame joke to put us all at ease

    4. During thier sermon, priests that reference any miracle that has occured in the gospel as "If that indeed, actually happened...."

    5. Parishioners texting or reading thier phones at any time during mass,

    6. Priests on the altar spending awkward amounts of time fine tuning thier mics after mass has started,

    7. Priests using a prop and making a Grand Entrance/Exit i.e. arriving/leaving on a skateboard, tricycle, unicycle, penny-farthing, etc

    8. Untrained Altar servers (in my case, the lost soul wandered across the altar, mistimed his actions; sat when everyone else stood and stood when everyone sat).....

  3. Eric16 May 2020 at 14:40

    9

  4. Hilary Jane Margaret White16 May 2020 at 15:22

    13

  5. Unknown16 May 2020 at 16:16

    The sign of peace would be fine if it ended before the Agnus Dei started.

  6. Fr PJM16 May 2020 at 17:09

    14

  7. Angelika16 May 2020 at 17:12

    Priest coming down to sit next to his boyfriend during the readings.

  8. newguy4016 May 2020 at 17:17

    Too many to list. I'll just watch what everyone else has to say...

  9. Patricius16 May 2020 at 17:34

    Some of these are more serious than others and I would prefer to save my ire for those abuses which are not mandated by authority like changing the words, laity adopting the orans position, baloons etc.

  10. Marc16 May 2020 at 19:21

    11. But 4 or 5 of them happened in the early 80s. I look forward to a hard fought contest!

