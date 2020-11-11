Uncle Ted's Cabin - how it was all Viganò's fault

There was universal rejoicing in the Catholic Church this week when the long-awaited McCarrick report
was finally published. The investigators were charged with finding the answer to one simple question:
Why don't people like Uncle Ted McCarrick, despite his record of devotion to young seminarians and
influence over a generation of bishops, archbishops, and even cardinals? Was it something he said?
"Good news! They say it was all Viganò's fault!"
We looked at the records of all the popes involved. John Paul II, who appointed Uncle Ted to Newark and then Washington? Well, he's a saint, and thus beyond
criticism. When he received a letter from a priest saying "McCarrick touched me," he wrote back, saying "Yes, we are all touched by his saintliness."
Benedict XVI? Well, if we're going to blame a pope it has to be him, as (1) John Paul II is untouchable (see above), and (2) Francis has
also been seeing trying on haloes at Gammarelli's in anticipation of his own future canonization.
When Benedict received a letter accusing Ted of grooming, he wrote back saying "What's the problem? Looking after horses is a very healthy occupation."
No, it is clear where the blame lies - fair and square in the court of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, arch-enemy of Pope Francis,
and even more so of Cardinals
Cupich, Wuerl, Farrell, Tobin, old Uncle Wilt Gregory and all.
You see, Uncle Ted never had a chance. If Viganò had only kept quiet, like Sodano, Bertone, Parolin, and 250 other bishops, then
there would never have been a scandal. Writing an 11-page letter full of salacious innendos about a saintly man who was by all accounts
a model of hospitality? What good could that do?
Could this be the most evil man in the world?
It's true that in 2018 Pope Francis asked Uncle Ted to observe a life of prayer and penance in seclusion. This should not be seen
as any criticism of the old man - when one is 88 years old and slightly religiously-inclined, then it is a good time to learn how
to pray. Also, removing McCarrick's red hat was a pure misunderstanding. You see, one day Uncle Ted turned up at the Vatican and disappeared
off to the bath-house with some friends, as was his custom. He was overheard encouraging them with cries of "It's time we unfrocked ourselves," and
somehow this became interpreted as the cardinal's wish to be laicised. We think it was all the fault of that malicious man Viganò.
In summary this whole affair is the fault of Viganò and nobody else. Luckily, although McCarrick has now retired to "Dunpervin", a remote
beach house, his influence lives on. Practically all the bishops in the United States have had their careers touched by him, and often a lot more.
All that remains is to find a suitable punishment for Viganò. Did we mention that Viganò is to blame?
Two saints in one photo!
