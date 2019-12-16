Fr James Martin tries Conversion Therapy

Thus it came as a surprise when Fr Jim knocked on the door of the Dr Eccles Clinic and demanded conversion.
The patient, before Conversion Therapy.
We strapped him down in a chair, attached electrodes to him, and injected him with Ecclesine, the new wonder conversion drug.
Day 1. The patient begins to revise his views on Biblical teaching. He concedes that perhaps Jesus did not get His best ideas from the Canaanite Woman, and that maybe after all Mary Magdalene was not "the Church" between the time of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection.
Day 2. The patient admits that it is just possible that the Holy Spirit is male, and not female.
Day 3. Big strides forward. The patient burns his collection of Pachamama idols, and the collected works of Austen Ivereigh. He admits that America Magazine is "rubbish from beginning to end".
"This garden-gnome will have to go!" says Fr Jim.
Day 4. Another success! Fr Jim starts regretting his obsession with LGBT issues, and says that "building bridges" is not the answer. He doesn't quite go as far as admitting the existence of sin, but things are looking promising.
Day 5. Another surprising statement from Fr Jim: "Thomas Merton was a dirty old man and a heretic!" He decides to abandon his Jesuit membership, and says that "Ignatian Yoga destroys your soul and causes hernias."
Day 6. We try giving the patient a Bible, a Penny Catechism, and a copy of the Eccles blog. This proves to be too much at this early stage, and he is rushed into intensive care, suffering from an overdose of Spiritual Nourishment.
Day 7. The patient is given a copy of the Catholic Herald, and manages to digest it without becoming feverish. Soon he will be ready for undiluted Catholicism.
Surely that's a Catholic priest?
Day 8. The Conversion is Complete! Fr Jim is now a fully orthodox Catholic. Perhaps, indeed, we have gone too far: he is reading all the conservative blogs and making derogatory comments about Amoris Laetitia. What would Pope Francis say?
Nothing is impossible with God!!ReplyDelete
Ecclesine is needed by every person on the planet.ReplyDelete
Gimme a dose of that Ecclesine.ReplyDelete
Eccles, you may have overdone the dosage a bit there. Next thing you know, Fr. Martin will be receiving an Apostolic Visitor.ReplyDelete
After all, no one expects a Bergoglian Inquisition.